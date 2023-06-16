Pride Comedy Showcase at Monnik Beer Company Louisville

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217

June 16 Pride Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs at Monnik Beer Co. for our June 16 Pride Comedy Showcase.

This standup comedy show features West Virginia's Jon Pruett and Louisville comics Reed Sedgwick, June Dempsey, Danny Hucks, Jane VanMeter and host Lena Beamish.

Come celebrate, laugh, enjoy great craft beer and delicious food from Monnik.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/39736-june-16-pride-comedy-showcase

Comedy, Food & Drink
