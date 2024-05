× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy show featuring teachers

Teachers Lounge Comedy - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday June 16 for a special Teachers Lounge Comedy show.

The comics are all current or former school teachers.

Find out what it's really like to try to get your children to learn algebra or what assistant principals really do.

Our teacher comics include Alex Whittenburg, Lynn Benson, Cavin Eggleston, Jake Hovis, Sara Butryn and Keri Costa.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/71487-june-16-teachers-lounge-comedy