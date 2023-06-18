Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round at TEN20 Craft Brewery

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

June 18 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round

The Funniest Person in Louisville contest kicks off its second year with an opening-round contest at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics will compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories to advance to become named the Funniest Person in Louisville.

The audience will help decide who advances.

Join us for a night of laughter, competition, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/41150/t/tickets

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round at TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-06-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round at TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-06-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round at TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-06-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round at TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2023-06-18 19:30:00 ical