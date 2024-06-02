Comedy Night at TEN20 Brewery

× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy show featuring LG Grey from Little Rock

June 2 Comedy at TEN20 Brewery

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday June 2 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a special show with headliner LG Grey out of Little Rock, Ark.

From a fire and brimstone cult to a comedy stage LG Grey’s comedy brings stark realities with a twist of humor that causes deep belly laughs and lingering questions.

The show also features Louisville's Lena Beamish and host Hillary Boston.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/70635-june-2-comedy-at-ten20-brewery