× Expand Oldham County History Center Juneteenth Celebration: A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail

Juneteenth Celebration: A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail

FREE

Presentation of A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail with a Re-Dedication of the Petter Parker Marker at the historic African American Cemetery in La Grange. A special program at the cemetery where family members will speak about their ancestors and journey on the Civil Rights movement from a local perspective. Music and refreshments to follow at the Oldham County History Center.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/