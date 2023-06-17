Juneteenth Celebration: A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
Juneteenth Celebration: A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail
Juneteenth Celebration: A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail
FREE
Presentation of A Journey on the Civil Rights Trail with a Re-Dedication of the Petter Parker Marker at the historic African American Cemetery in La Grange. A special program at the cemetery where family members will speak about their ancestors and journey on the Civil Rights movement from a local perspective. Music and refreshments to follow at the Oldham County History Center.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/