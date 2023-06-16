Juneteenth Weekend Celebration - Bowling Green

615 Fairway Ave. Bowling Green KY 615 Fairway Ave, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

BGFW 4th Annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration 2023:

Date: Friday June 16th, 2023

1st Annual Miss Juneteenth Beauty Pageant

Starts at 6PM (inside venue)

Date: Saturday June 17th, 2023

10AM-6PM The Black Vendor Market

Sunday June 18th, 2023

10:00AM-6:00PM

10:30AM-12:00PM Church on the Lawn

12:00PM-6:00PM The Black Vendor Market

Location: Outside on lawn of The Duck Shack (615 Fairview Ave Bowling Green, KY)

**Juneteenth Celebration 2K23 is a Holiday for us to come together to celebrate our Black Freedom Day as a community and honor our ancestors...

**We have so much history that is apart of all of us. Today will be a day to celebrate our Black Freedom and educating everyone on our history in the U.S & BG, Ky and importance of “Juneteenth”.

-Juneteenth Black Vendor Market

-Live DJ all day

-Supporting Black Owned businesses, Vendors and Food Trucks

-Juneteenth Ceremony & Key Note Speakers

-Bouncy houses for the youth

-Games, Entertainment & activities (cornhole)

*Bring Lawn Chairs & Tents

*FREE EVENT TO PUBLIC*

EVERYONE IS WELCOME 

For more information, please visit on Facebook - BGFW: 4th Annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration 2023

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
