Juneteenth Weekend Celebration - Bowling Green
to
615 Fairway Ave. Bowling Green KY 615 Fairway Ave, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Juneteenth Weekend Celebration - Bowling Green
BGFW 4th Annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration 2023:
Date: Friday June 16th, 2023
1st Annual Miss Juneteenth Beauty Pageant
Starts at 6PM (inside venue)
Date: Saturday June 17th, 2023
10AM-6PM The Black Vendor Market
Sunday June 18th, 2023
10:00AM-6:00PM
10:30AM-12:00PM Church on the Lawn
12:00PM-6:00PM The Black Vendor Market
Location: Outside on lawn of The Duck Shack (615 Fairview Ave Bowling Green, KY)
**Juneteenth Celebration 2K23 is a Holiday for us to come together to celebrate our Black Freedom Day as a community and honor our ancestors...
**We have so much history that is apart of all of us. Today will be a day to celebrate our Black Freedom and educating everyone on our history in the U.S & BG, Ky and importance of “Juneteenth”.
-Juneteenth Black Vendor Market
-Live DJ all day
-Supporting Black Owned businesses, Vendors and Food Trucks
-Juneteenth Ceremony & Key Note Speakers
-Bouncy houses for the youth
-Games, Entertainment & activities (cornhole)
*Bring Lawn Chairs & Tents
*FREE EVENT TO PUBLIC*
EVERYONE IS WELCOME
For more information, please visit on Facebook - BGFW: 4th Annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration 2023