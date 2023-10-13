Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

October 13-22 at Market House Theatre

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook . . . or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

Show Times: Thurs-Fri 7pm Sat-Sun 2:30pm

Tickets: $16 for adults; $8 for students (aged 3-18)

For more information, please call 270.444.6828 or visit  markethousetheatre.org

