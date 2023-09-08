Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Junie

Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students aged 4-11

Prepare to be delighted by the charm and talent of our young performers in "Junie B. Jones The Musical JR." at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, KY. You'll be transported into the joyous, whirlwind world of first grade, as seen through the eyes of the irrepressible Junie B. Jones. The unique twists and turns of Junie's journey, expertly conveyed by our talented cast, offer laughter, lessons, and a heartwarming exploration of friendship and self-discovery. Coupled with catchy, toe-tapping music, this production will have audiences of all ages grinning from ear to ear. Join us to celebrate the wonder of childhood, the thrill of the theatre, and the incredible work of our Spotlight Acting School performers. You won't want to miss it!

For more information, please visit .thespotlightplayhouse.com