× Expand Junior League of Lexington Alltech arena - 1 The Holly Day Market brings unique vendors from across the country to Lexington for one holiday weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to “shop for a cause.”

Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market

In 2007, the Junior League of Lexington launched the Holly Day Market as an event to raise funds to further the Junior League’s mission to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. The Holly Day Market brings unique vendors from across the country to Lexington for one holiday weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to “shop for a cause.” This special charity event has become one of Kentucky’s largest holiday markets with more than 2,000 shoppers and 70+ merchants attending annually! The success of the 2023 market helped the Junior League of Lexington give $30,000 in grants to the following nonprofit organizations in 2024.

Learn more about our event: https://www.hollydaymarket.com/

Market Location:

Alltech Arena

Kentucky Horse Park

4089 Iron Works Pkwy Lexington, KY 40511

Market Dates (General Admission):

Friday, Nov. 22 – Preview Party 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, November 23rd from 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Sunday, November 24th from 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $15 and children 10 and under are free.

For more information, please visit hollydaymarket.com/