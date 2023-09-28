Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter

Justin Moore Returning in Concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter

multi-platinum country artist Justin Moore in concert on Thursday, September 28 at 8PM! Joining the show in support will be George Birge.

Moore has built a reputation as a dynamic live performer who draws enthusiastic crowds wherever he performs. With gold and platinum albums securely under his silver buckled belt, he's back on the road playing all his hits, plus cuts from his newest release, Stray Dog.

Tickets start at $34 and will go on sale on Friday, August 4 at 10 AM and will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, and by calling 270.297.9932.