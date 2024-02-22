Keeneland Crafted - Dining In The Dark
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
×
Keeneland Crafted - Dining In The Dark
Your senses will feast during a blindfolded five-course dinner prepared and narrated by Chef Marc Therrien. A
culinary journey for the adventurous gastronome, your heightened senses enhance the experience of each dish.
Craft cocktails and curated wines complement the evening.
Tickets: $200 each
For more information, please visit keeneland.com
Info
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Food & Drink