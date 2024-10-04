Keeneland Fall Meet

OCTOBER 4 - 26, NO RACING ON MONDAYS OR TUESDAYS

Keeneland's 2024 Fall Race Meet opens Friday, October 4, and continues through Saturday, October 26. No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays. The Keeneland Fall Meet is where many of the sport's most notable Thoroughbreds and participants will take part in this premier racing event in the heart of horse country. We encourage you to purchase your tickets online in advance.

Tickets for the Fall Meet will go on sale on Tuesday, August 20 at 9 a.m. EST on tickets.keeneland.com/racing

For more information, please call 859.254.3412 or visit keeneland.com/events/fall-meet