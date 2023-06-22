Keeneland Library Lecture Series presents: An Evening with Mark Shrager

THE KEENELAND LIBRARY LECTURE SERIES PRESENTS

A Meet the Author Event : Mark Shrager

The First Kentucky Derby: Thirteen Black Jockeys, One Shady Owner, and the

Little Red Horse That Wasn't Supposed to Win

6:00 PM : Doors Open

6:30 PM : Lecture Begins

7:30 PM : Reception Begins

Tickets:

Lecture Only : $20

Lecture + Copy of Book : $50.75

Partial proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library's

preservation, education, and outreach mission and funds projects to expand access to its collections.

For more information, please visit etix.com/ticket/e/1034710/li