Keeneland Library Lecture Series presents: An Evening with Mark Shrager
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Keeneland Library Lecture Series presents: An Evening with Mark Shrager
THE KEENELAND LIBRARY LECTURE SERIES PRESENTS
A Meet the Author Event : Mark Shrager
The First Kentucky Derby: Thirteen Black Jockeys, One Shady Owner, and the
Little Red Horse That Wasn't Supposed to Win
6:00 PM : Doors Open
6:30 PM : Lecture Begins
7:30 PM : Reception Begins
Tickets:
Lecture Only : $20
Lecture + Copy of Book : $50.75
Partial proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library's
preservation, education, and outreach mission and funds projects to expand access to its collections.
For more information, please visit etix.com/ticket/e/1034710/li