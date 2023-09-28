Keeneland Library Lecture Series presents: An Evening with Patricia McQueen

THE KEENELAND LIBRARY LECTURE SERIES PRESENTS

A Meet the Author Event : Patricia McQueen

Secretariat's Legacy: The Sons, Daughters, and Descendants Who Keep His Legend Alive

6:00 PM : Doors Open

6:30 PM : Lecture Begins

7:30 PM : Reception Begins

Tickets:

Lecture Only : $20

Lecture + Copy of Book : $77.25

Partial proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library's

preservation, education, and outreach mission and funds projects to expand access to its collections.

For more information, please visit etix.com/ticket/e/1034710/li