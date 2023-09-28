Keeneland Library Lecture Series presents: An Evening with Patricia McQueen
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Keeneland Library Lecture Series presents: An Evening with Patricia McQueen
THE KEENELAND LIBRARY LECTURE SERIES PRESENTS
A Meet the Author Event : Patricia McQueen
Secretariat's Legacy: The Sons, Daughters, and Descendants Who Keep His Legend Alive
6:00 PM : Doors Open
6:30 PM : Lecture Begins
7:30 PM : Reception Begins
Tickets:
Lecture Only : $20
Lecture + Copy of Book : $77.25
Partial proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library's
preservation, education, and outreach mission and funds projects to expand access to its collections.
For more information, please visit etix.com/ticket/e/1034710/li