× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays)

Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays)

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17.

December 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 Evening performances from 7:30- 10 pm

December 3, 10 Matinee performances from 2 - 5 pm

A play by Ken Ludwig. Directed by Larry Chaney

A play with breathtaking mystery and high hilarity in equal parts! See the story play out of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and laughter are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/