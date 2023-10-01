× Expand Rachel Breeden Read to a horse at Milestone's Inc. barn during the Farm Tour.

Kenton County Farm Tour

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, organizers of the Kenton County Farm Tour are thrilled to invite families of all ages to join them for the 13th annual event that both entertains and educates. This self-guided tour features some of Kenton County’s finest farms, exciting interactive activities, and the chance to discover the roots of food and ornamentals grown in our region. The tour takes place on Sunday, October 1 from 9 am to 5 pm. There is no cost to attend.

For more information visit kentoncountyfarmtour.com/index.html