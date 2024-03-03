Kentucky Bach Choir Spring Concert - Lexington

× Expand The Kentucky Bach Choir and Orchestra

Kentucky Bach Choir Spring Concert

The Choir will present five chorales from J. S. Bach’s St. John Passion to commemorate the 300th anniversary of this cultural monument. Interspersed will be a selection of other pieces contemplating themes of love and sacrifice by Jacobus Gallus Handl, John Ireland, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Maurice Duruflé. For the second half of the program, the ensemble will perform The Courage for Love, a five-movement work composed by the group’s new artistic director, Dr. Richard Waters, professor of music and director of choral activities at Eastern Kentucky University. Featuring the poetry of Wendell Berry, The Courage for Love was originally scored for choir, soloists, and chamber orchestra; the Kentucky Bach Choir’s performance will feature a new version for string quintet and piano. Dr. Curtis Streetman, who sang the bass solo for the work’s premiere in 2020, will return as the soloist for this performance.

Discounted ticket prices (advance online) are $30 (general); $25 (seniors 65+); $10 students at www.tinyurl.com/KyBachMarch2024 or at the door (general admission and seniors, respectively) $35/$30. (No student discounts at the door.)

For more information, please visit kentuckybachchoir.org