Kentucky Blues Festival

Pralltown native and recent inductee Tee Dee Young will be performing with his son Treyvon King in our outdoor amphitheater.
FREE ADMISSION, food trucks on site
Gates open at 5:00 pm, show starts at 5:30 pm until TBD
For more information, please call 606.256.1000
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor