Kentucky Blues Festival

to

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456

Kentucky Blues Festival

Pralltown native and recent inductee Tee Dee Young will be performing with his son Treyvon King in our outdoor amphitheater.

FREE ADMISSION, food trucks on site

Gates open at 5:00 pm, show starts at 5:30 pm until TBD

For more information, please call 606.256.1000

Info

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
606.256.1000
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Blues Festival - 2023-06-17 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Blues Festival - 2023-06-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Blues Festival - 2023-06-17 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Blues Festival - 2023-06-17 17:00:00 ical