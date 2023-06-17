Kentucky Blues Music Festival in Mount Vernon, KY

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456

FREE ADMISSION - Kentucky Blues Music Festival featuring Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Tee Dee Young and Treyvon King Band

Join the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame as they host the Kentucky Blues Music Festival featuring 2022 Hall of Fame Inductee Tee Dee Young, along with Treyvon King Band. Admission is FREE and no ticket is required. Show kicks off at 5:30 with Treyvon King followed by Tee Dee Young. Get up on your feet and dance! Bring your own chair. Show is open to all ages. Parking available at the Hall of Fame, as well as in surrounding grass lots. Food Trucks will be on hand.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/kentucky-blues-music-festival

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
