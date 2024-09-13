Kentucky Bourbon Festival

to

Downtown Bardstown 114 N. Fifth St., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Sept. 13-15, 2024) is a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon and the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky. What began as a Bourbon tasting dinner has grown into a truly authentic experience that brings together bourbon enthusiasts from all over the world. In its 33rd year, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is one of the Commonwealth’s leading cultural festivals. For more information, visit kybourbonfestival.com.

Info

Downtown Bardstown 114 N. Fifth St., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Bourbon Festival - 2024-09-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Bourbon Festival - 2024-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Bourbon Festival - 2024-09-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Bourbon Festival - 2024-09-13 00:00:00 ical