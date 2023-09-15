Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Over 50 of Kentucky’s finest distilleries – from the heritage brands you know and love already, to the craft distilleries you need to discover – offering sample pours and bottle sales throughout the festival weekend on Distillers’ Row and Craft Distillers’ Row. Add to that, musical entertainment, food trucks, Bourbon Bar + Cocktail Lounge, Cigar Lounge, Bourbon Marketplace, barrel making demos by Independent Stave Co., the Oscar Getz Whiskey Museum, and the KBF Merchandise Tent to get your exclusive festival and distillery wearables.

ample world class bourbon from our 50+ participating distilleries on the Great Lawn

Serious Fun for 21+

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival has been reimagined for bourbon fans ages 21 and older. The purchase of a three-day bourbon sampler admission ticket will provide attendees sampling from all participating distillery booths throughout the weekend, a Wee Glencairn sampling glass, ability to purchase bottles from participating distillery booths AND exclusive Single Barrel bottles from the official Kentucky Bourbon Festival Bottle Shop along with access to distilleries, live music, food trucks and exhibits.

Bottle Sales

Purchase your favorite bottles of bourbon straight from distillery booths.

Bottle sales at participating distillery booths.

Single Barrel Series

Choose from many single barrel offerings from the “Distillers’ Row Series” – available on-site throughout the weekend at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival Bottle Shop.

For more information, please visit kybourbonfestival.com/