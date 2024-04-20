Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's 18th Annual Plant Auction

The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's 18th Annual Plant Auction will be held 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504. Bid and take home some Kentucky grown nursery stock. It is the perfect time to plant! A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in Forestry or related sciences in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky.

For more information please call 859-223-1140.