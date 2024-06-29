Kentucky Craft Bash - Louisville

× Expand 2024 CB Poster - Place Holder - 1

Kentucky Craft Bash

40+ breweries announced for the Kentucky Craft Bash

The annual beer festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday, June 29 is the single, largest fundraiser for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers nonprofit

Louisville, KY — On Saturday, June 29, 2024 the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 7th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival fundraiser at Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza.

What sets Kentucky Craft Bash apart from other craft beer festivals is that it turns Festival Plaza into Kentucky’s largest taproom featuring craft beers, cider, sake, and seltzers solely from Kentucky breweries. In addition, the brewers and brewery staff are the ones pouring the suds, giving attendees a chance to meet the brewers and brewery staff that make their products.

Kentucky breweries attending include:

3rd Turn Brewing

Against the Grain

Abettor Brewing Company

Alexandria Brewing Company

Apocalypse Brew Works

Atrium Brewing

Awry Brewing

Barelycorn’s Brewhouse

Blue Stallion Brewing Co.

Chinkapin Brewing

Country Boy Brewing

Dreaming Creek Brewery

Dry Ground Brewing Company

Ethereal Brewing

Gallant Fox Brewing

Gravely Brewing Company

Henderson Brewing Company

Holsopple Brewing

Hometown Brewing Company

Hop Atomica

Hopkinsville Brewing Company

Kyros Brewing

Last Stop Brewing

Lemons Mill Brewery

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Maiden City Brewing Co.

Mile Wide Beer Company

Monnik Beer Company

Noble Funk Brewing Co.

Old Louisville Brewery

Pivot Brewing Company

Pub on Second

River Forge Brewing

Shippingport Brewing Co.

Sig Luscher Brewery

Stainless Brewing and Spirits

TEN20 Craft Brewery

The Brew Bridge

Versailles Brewing Company

West Sixth Brewing

White Squirrel Brewery

Wise Bird Cider

Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery

“I always look forward to Craft Bash,” said Charley Hamilton, owner of Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond, KY. “It gives Dreaming Creek Brewery a chance to share our beers with lots of folks who may not otherwise try them. It also gives us a place to network with all the other breweries in Kentucky and share our industry stories. It’s truly a unique industry that we’re in and the camaraderie amongst brewers is awesome.”

In addition to a day filled with over 150 beer samples, the festival also features local vendors and food. New this year, Flavor Queen’s Kitchen out of Clarkson, KY will offer a Kentucky staple made with Kentucky beer, burgoo. Owner Janine Washle will also talk about the history of burgoo at the fest.

This year’s vendors include:

Flavor Queen’s Kitchen

BobaBun

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Flying Axes

Frazier History Museum

Sunblind Fine Art and Wearables

The Beer Syrup Co.

ForeverMore mobile record shop

Schmitz-N-Steins

LAGERS Homebrew Club

Brightside

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a nonprofit organization advocating for the craft beer industry in Kentucky.

General admission ($55) and VIP ($65) tickets are on sale now through June 29. VIP tickets are limited and include an hour early admission to the fest, swag bag, special edition tasting glass, and a pretzel necklace.

For more information, please visit kycraftbash.com/