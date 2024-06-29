Kentucky Craft Bash - Louisville
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Kentucky Craft Bash
40+ breweries announced for the Kentucky Craft Bash
The annual beer festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday, June 29 is the single, largest fundraiser for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers nonprofit
Louisville, KY — On Saturday, June 29, 2024 the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 7th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival fundraiser at Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza.
What sets Kentucky Craft Bash apart from other craft beer festivals is that it turns Festival Plaza into Kentucky’s largest taproom featuring craft beers, cider, sake, and seltzers solely from Kentucky breweries. In addition, the brewers and brewery staff are the ones pouring the suds, giving attendees a chance to meet the brewers and brewery staff that make their products.
Kentucky breweries attending include:
3rd Turn Brewing
Against the Grain
Abettor Brewing Company
Alexandria Brewing Company
Apocalypse Brew Works
Atrium Brewing
Awry Brewing
Barelycorn’s Brewhouse
Blue Stallion Brewing Co.
Chinkapin Brewing
Country Boy Brewing
Dreaming Creek Brewery
Dry Ground Brewing Company
Ethereal Brewing
Gallant Fox Brewing
Gravely Brewing Company
Henderson Brewing Company
Holsopple Brewing
Hometown Brewing Company
Hop Atomica
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
Kyros Brewing
Last Stop Brewing
Lemons Mill Brewery
Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.
Maiden City Brewing Co.
Mile Wide Beer Company
Monnik Beer Company
Noble Funk Brewing Co.
Old Louisville Brewery
Pivot Brewing Company
Pub on Second
River Forge Brewing
Shippingport Brewing Co.
Sig Luscher Brewery
Stainless Brewing and Spirits
TEN20 Craft Brewery
The Brew Bridge
Versailles Brewing Company
West Sixth Brewing
White Squirrel Brewery
Wise Bird Cider
Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery
“I always look forward to Craft Bash,” said Charley Hamilton, owner of Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond, KY. “It gives Dreaming Creek Brewery a chance to share our beers with lots of folks who may not otherwise try them. It also gives us a place to network with all the other breweries in Kentucky and share our industry stories. It’s truly a unique industry that we’re in and the camaraderie amongst brewers is awesome.”
In addition to a day filled with over 150 beer samples, the festival also features local vendors and food. New this year, Flavor Queen’s Kitchen out of Clarkson, KY will offer a Kentucky staple made with Kentucky beer, burgoo. Owner Janine Washle will also talk about the history of burgoo at the fest.
This year’s vendors include:
Flavor Queen’s Kitchen
BobaBun
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Flying Axes
Frazier History Museum
Sunblind Fine Art and Wearables
The Beer Syrup Co.
ForeverMore mobile record shop
Schmitz-N-Steins
LAGERS Homebrew Club
Brightside
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a nonprofit organization advocating for the craft beer industry in Kentucky.
General admission ($55) and VIP ($65) tickets are on sale now through June 29. VIP tickets are limited and include an hour early admission to the fest, swag bag, special edition tasting glass, and a pretzel necklace.
For more information, please visit kycraftbash.com/