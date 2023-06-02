× Expand Kentucky Dam Village

Summer Concert Series - Kentucky Dam Village

Plan a lovely evening of dining and music with a million dollar view. Our Summer Concert Series Boasts a variety of Universal Americana musicians who cover a broad range of styles and sounds.

May 26 Cody Campbell July 7 Todd Belt August 4 Todd Belt

June 2 Leah Pearl July 14 Melanie Davis August 11

June 9 Melanie Davis July 21 Cody Campbell August 18 Cody Campbell

June 16 Wildflower Honey & Hot Biscuits July 28 Wildflower Honey & Hot Biscuits August 25 Little By Little

June 23 Todd Belt Sept 1 Cody Campbell

June 30 Wildflower Honey & Hot Biscuits June 17 Leah Pearl*

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/calvert-city/events/events/summer-concert-series