Kentucky Dam Village Summer Concert Series

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

Summer Concert Series - Kentucky Dam Village

Plan a lovely evening of dining and music with a million dollar view. Our Summer Concert Series Boasts a variety of Universal Americana musicians who cover a broad range of styles and sounds.

May 26 Cody Campbell            July 7 Todd Belt              August 4 Todd Belt

June 2 Leah Pearl                    July 14 Melanie Davis            August 11 

June 9 Melanie Davis                 July 21 Cody Campbell             August 18 Cody Campbell 

June 16 Wildflower Honey & Hot Biscuits       July 28 Wildflower Honey & Hot Biscuits    August 25 Little By Little

June 23 Todd Belt                                                     Sept 1  Cody Campbell 

June 30 Wildflower Honey & Hot Biscuits    June 17 Leah Pearl* 

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/calvert-city/events/events/summer-concert-series

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
270.362.9210
