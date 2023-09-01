Kentucky Flea Market - Labor Day Spectacular

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

 Kentucky Flea Market - Labor Day Spectacular

The Kentucky Flea Market is your chance to find treasures old and new. Shop over 700 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday Sept 1, 10-6, Saturday Sept 2, 10-6, Sunday Sept 3, 11-5, Monday Sept 4, 10-5. Free admission. Half off parking with a purchase.

For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

502.456.2244
