Kentucky Food Truck Championship
to
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
Mt Vernon Rockcastle County Tourist Commission
Over 25 food trucks will be competing for a $5,000 grand prize. Over 20 craft vendors, antique tractor show, art walk, kids activities, live music. Come out and vote for People's Choice award!
Located in the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center RV Park beside Baymont Inn.
Parking $5
FREE ADMISSION
For more information, please call 606.256.1000 or visit kentuckyfoodtruckchampionship.com/://