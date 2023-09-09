Kentucky Food Truck Championship

to

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456

Kentucky Food Truck Championship

Over 25 food trucks will be competing for a $5,000 grand prize. Over 20 craft vendors, antique tractor show, art walk, kids activities, live music. Come out and vote for People's Choice award!

Located in the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center RV Park beside Baymont Inn.

Parking $5

FREE ADMISSION

For more information, please call 606.256.1000 or visit kentuckyfoodtruckchampionship.com/://

Info

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
606.256.1000
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Food Truck Championship - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Food Truck Championship - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Food Truck Championship - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Food Truck Championship - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 ical