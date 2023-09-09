× Expand Mt Vernon Rockcastle County Tourist Commission logo

Kentucky Food Truck Championship

Over 25 food trucks will be competing for a $5,000 grand prize. Over 20 craft vendors, antique tractor show, art walk, kids activities, live music. Come out and vote for People's Choice award!

Located in the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center RV Park beside Baymont Inn.

Parking $5

FREE ADMISSION

For more information, please call 606.256.1000 or visit kentuckyfoodtruckchampionship.com/://