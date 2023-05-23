× Expand Graphic by Kadee Whaley Webpage Header Image - 3 Silas House, Chris Begley, and Christopher Rowe

Kentucky Great Writers Series

Will you survive the apocalypse?

Explore dystopian worlds with three Kentucky writers on May 23 at 6:30pm for a reading and Q&A featuring Kentucky Poet Laureate, Silas House , reading from LARK ASCENDING, Chris Begley reading from THE NEXT APOCALYPSE, and Christopher Rowe reading from THE PRISONING HILLS.

This event is free and open to the public, no registration is required. KGW will be livestreamed via Facebook.com/CarnegieCenterLex and recorded by WUKY to be aired at a later date.

Coffee will be provided by Nates Coffee and books will be sold on site by @The Taleless Dog Booksellers

The 2022-2023 Kentucky Great Writers Series is sponsored by Reitzel Cook Foundation, Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, WUKY, & Nate’s Coffee.

For more information call (859) 2544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org