Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays

The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club May 29, 2023 through September 4, 2023! Meeting every Monday evening (with the exception of Monday, July 3rd) from 4:30-7:00 at the KHP Visitor Center, the Park welcomes the community to explore the grounds free of charge! A specific route is marked for visitors to walk or run a 1.5 mile or 3 mile loop through the beautiful horse capital of the world.

Event is free to the public.

Register online ahead of time or at the event ( registration form - khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club/).

Run or walk anytime between 4:30-7:00 pm.

Routes are marked with signage.

No water stations. Please bring your own water.

Leashed dogs are permitted.

No bikes or other vehicles on the route.

Closed Monday, July 3rd.

Parking for the KHP Run/Walk Club is at the Visitor Center Parking Lot, parking is free. Route starts at the Visitor Information Center.

For more information, please visit khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club/