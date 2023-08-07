Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays

The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club May 29, 2023 through September 4, 2023! Meeting every Monday evening (with the exception of Monday, July 3rd) from 4:30-7:00 at the KHP Visitor Center, the Park welcomes the community to explore the grounds free of charge! A specific route is marked for visitors to walk or run a 1.5 mile or 3 mile loop through the beautiful horse capital of the world.

  • Event is free to the public.
  • Register online ahead of time or at the event  ( registration form - khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club/).
  • Run or walk anytime between 4:30-7:00 pm.
  • Routes are marked with signage.
  • No water stations.  Please bring your own water.
  • Leashed dogs are permitted.
  • No bikes or other vehicles on the route.
  • Closed Monday, July 3rd.

Parking for the KHP Run/Walk Club is at the Visitor Center Parking Lot, parking is free. Route starts at the Visitor Information Center.

For more information, please visit khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club/

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays - 2023-08-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays - 2023-08-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays - 2023-08-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays - 2023-08-07 00:00:00 ical