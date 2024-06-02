Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference

to

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center 215 Sutton Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference

Join us in Maysville! The 2024 Kentucky Museum and Heritage Alliance Conference is in Maysville, KY from June 2 - 4, 2024.

Sessions will take place at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. 

Session topics include:

Exhibition Development

Museum Education

Grant Writing

Museum Assessment 

Mentorship

Community Engagement

Collections Stewardship

For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit kygmc.org 

Info

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center 215 Sutton Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference - 2024-06-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference - 2024-06-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference - 2024-06-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference - 2024-06-02 10:00:00 ical