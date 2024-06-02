Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference
to
Kentucky Gateway Museum Center 215 Sutton Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Join us in Maysville! The 2024 Kentucky Museum and Heritage Alliance Conference is in Maysville, KY from June 2 - 4, 2024.
Sessions will take place at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.
Session topics include:
Exhibition Development
Museum Education
Grant Writing
Museum Assessment
Mentorship
Community Engagement
Collections Stewardship
For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit kygmc.org
Info
