Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance Conference

Join us in Maysville! The 2024 Kentucky Museum and Heritage Alliance Conference is in Maysville, KY from June 2 - 4, 2024.

Sessions will take place at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

Session topics include:

Exhibition Development

Museum Education

Grant Writing

Museum Assessment

Mentorship

Community Engagement

Collections Stewardship

For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit kygmc.org