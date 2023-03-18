× Expand Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum KY State Fiddle KY Monthly - 1 2023 Kentucky State Fiddle Championship

Join us for the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship on March 18th & 19th, 2023! With multiple categories and cash prizes, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship will take place at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky. There is no fee to enter the contest. Doors will open at 8 am, and the contest will begin at 10 am. Online pre-registration is now open, and you can still sign up for free on the day of the contest.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit kyfiddler.com/