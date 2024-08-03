× Expand Kentucky State Police Running Signal 9 5K

Kentucky State Police Running Signal 9

KSP Post 15 presents the "Running Signal 9" 5K run/walk event on the evening of August 3rd at Green River Lake State Park.

This chip-timed event will take place on a paved course within view of the lake for the entire event complete with lights, music, and a DJ. There's also a short run just for kids to participate in and a virtual option for the 5K. All proceeds for to Post 15's Shop with a Trooper program. Spectators are also welcome to join in on the fun. Come out and support a great cause.

For more information call 2704653786 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Campbellsville/RunningSignal9://