Kentucky Steam's Annual Whistle Blow

× Expand Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. A collection of steam whistles from our 2022 event

Kentucky Steam's 3rd Annual Whistle Blow

Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation is proud to announce our Third Annual Whistle Blow presented by the Railroadiana Collectors Association Inc.

For the first time, this will be a stand alone event to be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at KSHC's "The Yard" complex in Irvine, KY. This the only announced whistle blow open to the public in the entire country this year! This family-friendly event will feature train rides, inflatables for kids, craft beer provided by Country Boy Brewing, local food from Lib's Smoke Shack, and more.

If you are interested in purchasing train ride tickets, bringing a whistle to be blown at the event or want to book an engineer-for-an-hour experience visit: https://www.kentuckysteam.org/events#whistleblow

The whistle blow itself is free for the public to attend thanks to our sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: The Railroadiana Collectors Association Inc.

Six Chime Sponsor: People’s Exchange Bank

Five Chime Sponsor: Codell Construction

Three Chime Sponsor: Dirk Soulis Auctions, Bo & Brynda Brown, The Harpole Family

Beer Sponsor: Country Boy Brewing

For more information, please visit kentuckysteam.org/events#whistleblow