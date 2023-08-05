The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Too Hot to Handel - Devou Park

Devou Park Amphitheater 1 Bandshell Blvd , Covington, Kentucky 41011

The KSO sets the “Way Back Machine” to early 18th c England and the music of Georg Friedrich Handel. Everyone knows Handel’s hit tunes, often heard at weddings, on television and associated with many advertised products over the past 70 years. Pack your squirts guns or spritzers for Handel’s Water Music. Invite your choir buddies to join you on the lawn for a sing-a-long of the “Hallelujah Chorus”. Then sit back, as the sky darkens, for some Royal Fireworks Music!

Admission is free, though registration and $5/person donations are encouraged. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org/summer-series/

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859.431.6216
