The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's TV Guide - Fort Thomas

× Expand The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra The KSO at Tower Park, Ft. Thomas

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's TV Guide

Nostalgia is always reflected in fashion, pop music, hairstyles, cars and furnishings, but nothing zaps folks back in time like the television programs of their youth. The KSO pulls out TV themes from the 1950s through 1990s (heavy on the ‘60-70s). Following intermission, the KSO re-lives the age of Saturday morning cartoons with themes from the Animaniacs to Rocky and Bullwinkle. The evening ends with the KSO accompanying full length Pink Panther, Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry cartoons live on screen.

Admission is free, though registration and $5/person donations are encouraged. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org/summer-series/