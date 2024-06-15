× Expand Photo by Jeff McDanald The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest in Jessamine County, now in its 21st year.

Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest

Sip and savor as you enjoy the Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Kentucky’s premiere wine event celebrating wineries across the state. Festival now in 21st year. Arts & crafts vendors, food, Run for the Merlot, Wine Toss and inflatables for the kids.

For more information, please call 859.887.4351 or visit kywineandvine.com