Jessamine County Fairgrounds 100 Park Drive, Kentucky 40356

Sip and savor as you enjoy the Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Kentucky’s premiere wine event celebrating wineries across the state. Festival now in 21st year. Arts & crafts vendors, food, Run for the Merlot, Wine Toss and inflatables for the kids.

For more information, please call 859.887.4351 or visit kywineandvine.com

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
859.887.4351
