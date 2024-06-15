× Expand Photo by Jeff McDanald The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest, now in its 21st year, celebrates wineries from across the state.

Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest

Sip and savor at the Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest from Noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Kentucky’s premiere wine event celebrating vineyards from across the state. Festival now in 21st year. Arts & crafts vendors, food, Run for the Merlot, Wine Toss and inflatables for the kids.

For more information, please call 859.887.4351 or visit kywineandvine.com