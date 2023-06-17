Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest - Nicholasville

× Expand Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce Come to the Ky Wine & Vine Fest!

Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest

It’s our 20th Year Anniversary! Join us on Saturday, browse the booths of Kentucky wineries from across the state to sip and savor as you enjoy the Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Enjoy many Kentucky Arts & Crafts Vendors, Food Vendors, Run for the Merlot, inflatables for the kids and the Copsicle Truck. Wine Tasting Tickets are $25 ea. Purchase tickets at entrance tent or at the Chamber if you wish to taste wines. There is a $5 admission fee to enter the event, kids 5 and under are free.

For more information, please call 859.887.4351 or visit kywinefest.com/registration/