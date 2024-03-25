× Expand Graphic by Kadee Whaley 2024 Living Inductees

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Ceremony

Please join us on Monday, March 25, at 7:00 PM to honor and induct the 12th class of the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame at the historic Kentucky Theatre in downtown Lexington. Doors for the event open at 6:00 PM. This event is free and open to the public. No tickets required.

This year's living inductees are George C. Wolfe, three-time Tony award-winning director of plays and movies; Fenton Johnson, who wrote the first major work of fiction about the impact of the AIDS crisis on rural America; and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, whose novel Come and Go, Molly Snow is a classic Kentucky story. The 2024 posthumous inductees are Mary Lee Settle, a National Book Award-winning novelist; Paul Brett Johnson, a landscape painter who wrote and illustrated children’s books; and Billy C. Clark, whose autobiography was considered by Time magazine to be “as authentically American as Huckleberry Finn.”

In addition to inducting six new writers, the second Kentucky Literary Impact award will be presented to the late Mike Mullins, who was director of the Hindman Settlement School from 1977 until his death in 2012. As director, he built the annual Appalachian Writers Workshop into a nationally known program and promoted the careers of many Kentucky writers.

BOOK SIGNING: Selected books written by the inductees will be available for purchase following the ceremony.

The Hall of Fame was created by the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in 2012 to recognize outstanding writers with strong ties to Kentucky. Members are chosen by committees at the Carnegie Center and the Kentucky Arts Council that include some of the state’s most accomplished writers.

Thank you to our generous sponsors: Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, Community Trust Bank, Cornett, Russ Tucker (State Farm Agent), L.V. Harkness, Jim Gray, and Visit Lex.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org/events/2024-kentucky-writers-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony/