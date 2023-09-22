Kentucky Writing Circle Retreat - Snug Hollow Farm B&B

× Expand Photo by Mollie McClure. Writing Circle Retreats FB event cover (Facebook Post (Landscape)) - 1 Women Writers' Retreat at Snug Hollow Farm

Kentucky Writing Circle Retreat

The Sept 22-25 Kentucky Writing Circle Retreat at Snug Hollow Farm in Irvine, Kentucky is a three day/night all-inclusive retreat for women writers, offering big, wide-open blocks of time to write, comfy lodging, fabulous organic cuisine, and open mic after-dinner work-in-progress readings/discussions with other writers (published and unpublished)—all at Snug Hollow Farm, one of Kentucky’s most beloved B&B’s, featuring luxurious, hand-crafted cabins on 300 acres of wildflowers and hiking trails. Enrichment opportunities include “Breakfast with a Kentucky Author” Talks/Q&A’s with Kentucky authors Georgia Green Stamper, Sherry Robinson and Gayle Hanratty, plus a special “Breakfast with a Kentucky Publisher” Talk and Q&A with Shadeland House Modern Press Publisher Virginia Underwood. Price: $1295. Space is limited; call Snug Hollow at 606.723.4786 or 606.207.5023 to reserve.

Questions? Visit www.writingcircleretreats.com or call retreat organizer and fellow writer Mollie McClure at 859.537.0295.