KHS Summer Camp: Fun at the Fair

MAKE WAY FOR THE MIDWAY! Back by popular demand, Fun at the Fair is ready to bring your camper their favorite fair foods, games, and history. Campers will see how fairs and expositions have brought the world to Kentucky by exploring the Great Southern Exposition from 1883, creating their own midway, and having their own creations compete for blue ribbon prizes!

Parents are encouraged to join us for the last day of camp to enjoy camper’s creations.

For more information call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov/events