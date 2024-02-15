Kick Off Celebration for Oldham County Bicentennial

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE

Join us for the kick-off celebration of Oldham County's Bicentennial! Immerse yourself in the rich history of the county as we commemorate this significant milestone with a special cake cutting ceremony at the Rob Morrison Educational Building on the grounds of the Oldham County History Center provided by Oldham Chamber & Economic Development. Don't miss out on this momentous event to celebrate 200 YEARS of OLDHAM COUNTY!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

History, Kids & Family
502.222.0826
