Kick Off Celebration for Oldham County Bicentennial

FREE

Join us for the kick-off celebration of Oldham County's Bicentennial! Immerse yourself in the rich history of the county as we commemorate this significant milestone with a special cake cutting ceremony at the Rob Morrison Educational Building on the grounds of the Oldham County History Center provided by Oldham Chamber & Economic Development. Don't miss out on this momentous event to celebrate 200 YEARS of OLDHAM COUNTY!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/