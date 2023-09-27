Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Patrick Myers

KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN

Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury

Killer Queen has been performing their tribute to Queen’s concert since 1993. Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have rightfully earned Killer Queen the title of Queen tribute royalty. Thrilling sell-out audiences across the globe from the United Kingdom to Moscow and the United States, Killer Queen recreates the high energy, powerful phenomenon of Queen live.

