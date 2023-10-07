× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar Kimmet & Friends LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

Kimmet & Friends LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

FREE

A Louisville staple, Kimmet & Friends perform an energetic variety of rock, pop, country and classics. Kimmet & Friends are: Kimmet Cantwell, (lead vocals), Bob Ramsey (keys, vocals) and Eric Whorton (guitar, vocals). The three are also members of the band From Paris, as well as members of the Barnstable Brown Gala house band, for which Bob Ramsey has been the musical director for many years. Kimmet and Bob are members of the Fleetwood Mac tribute show “Back 2 Mac” that performs nationally. Eric is the guitarist for the well known band E L Faux (ELO Tribute). No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.

