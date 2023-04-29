× Expand https://www.freepik.com/author/kiralexaart Poster for Kitchen Tour 2023

OVAL Kitchen Tour Fundraiser

The Ohio Valley Art League (OVAL) is hosting it's 15th Kitchen Tours Fundraiser! The OVAL Kitchen Tours will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 5 homes (kitchens) on the tour with a local chef serving samples.

Some of the other events taking place throughout the day at the homes are as follows: silent art auction, raffles and sales by local small businesses.

Tickets are $25 and will be available late this year online.

For more information, please call 270.844.4607 or visit ohiovalleyart.org/