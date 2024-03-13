× Expand KMAC Microphone in front of a crowd at KMAC.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 5:30 PM (unless otherwise noted), the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Our Slams currently take place at KMAC Museum (715 W Main Street). This Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam