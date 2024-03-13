KMAC Poetry Slam
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC
Microphone in front of a crowd at KMAC.
KMAC Poetry Slam
KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 5:30 PM (unless otherwise noted), the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Our Slams currently take place at KMAC Museum (715 W Main Street). This Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.
For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam