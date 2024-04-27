× Expand KMAC Audience Members at a KMAC Poetry Event.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 5:30 PM, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. The Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information, please call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam