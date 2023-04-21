A Pastiche of Good Intentions and Other Parties: A Solo Show by Lori Larusso at KMAC

A Pastiche of Good Intentions and Other Parties: A Solo Show by Lori Larussoat KMAC

A presentation by Louisville based artist Lori Larusso that combines the recent KMAC acquisition of A Pastiche of Good Intentions, a mural sized installation that was originally conceived for the inaugural KMAC Triennial in 2019, with other recent works that further her investigations into our relationships with animals and contemporary food consumption.

For more information, please call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/