Spirits in the Material World at KMAC

Incorporating a diverse variety of artwork spanning across multiple genres and time periods, Spirits in the Material World highlights artwork from the permanent collection that explores the concept of shapeshifters in mythology. Like the Japanese folklore that inspires Masako Miki, shapeshifters exist in many other cultures and traditions as otherworldly beings that present themselves in supernatural ways. From the biblical story of Adam and Eve to the folklore of the American South, human bodies, animals, and inanimate objects become vessels for mischievous spirits, celestial beings, and mystical beliefs.

For more information, please call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/